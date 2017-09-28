Brandon Bjerknes Pleads Guilty

The former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal facing federal child pornography charges has now plead guilty to those charges as well as to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Brandon Bjerknes, 35, appeared in federal court today in St. Paul where he admitted to the allegations.

Court documents show that in the first count, of coercion and enticement on or about Sept. 5, 2016, court documents show that Bjerknes allegedly used the internet to knowingly persuade, induce and entice a known 13-year-old girl, to engage in sexual activity through the production of child pornography. In the second count, on or about March 12, 2017, in production of child pornography, Bjerknes allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a known 12-year-old girl for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

According to a parent of one of the alleged victims, Bjeknes had sexual conversations with at least 55 victims.

The minimum sentence for coercion and enticement of a minor is 10 years in prison, and the minimum sentence for the child pornography charge is 15 years, however Bjerknes could face life in prison.

It will be up to the judges to decide on Bjerknes’ sentence but the sentences will run concurrently with the state charges.

Bjerknes will appear in state court on October 4 at the Beltrami County Courthouse.

Prosecutors are asking for the public to show support for the victims and their families by attending the upcoming hearing.