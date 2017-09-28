DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brandon Bjerknes Pleads Guilty

Josh Peterson
Sep. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

The former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal facing federal child pornography charges has now plead guilty to those charges as well as to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Brandon Bjerknes, 35, appeared in federal court today in St. Paul where he admitted to the allegations.

Court documents show that in the first count, of coercion and enticement on or about Sept. 5, 2016, court documents show that Bjerknes allegedly used the internet to knowingly persuade, induce and entice a known 13-year-old girl, to engage in sexual activity through the production of child pornography. In the second count, on or about March 12, 2017, in production of child pornography, Bjerknes allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a known 12-year-old girl for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

According to a parent of one of the alleged victims, Bjeknes had sexual conversations with at least 55 victims.

The minimum sentence for coercion and enticement of a minor is 10 years in prison, and the minimum sentence for the child pornography charge is 15 years, however Bjerknes could face life in prison.

It will be up to the judges to decide on Bjerknes’ sentence but the sentences will run concurrently with the state charges.

Bjerknes will appear in state court on October 4 at the Beltrami County Courthouse.

Prosecutors are asking for the public to show support for the victims and their families by attending the upcoming hearing.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Updated: Bjerknes To Plead Guilty, Ages Of Victims Revealed

Bjerknes Hearing Rescheduled For A Third Time

Bjerknes Hearing Postponed For A Second Time

Courts Grant Second Extension, Plea Bargain Pending In Bjerknes Federal Case

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Dementia Screening Added To Wellness Visits

As patients go for their annual wellness visit a wide range of health aspects are reviewed and tested. “Part of the annual wellness visit is
Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Dementia Screening Added To Wellness Visits

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Twins Clinch First Playoff Appearance Since 2010

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Enbridge Line 3 Opponents To Rally At Capitol Before Hearing

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

MnDOT Wants Your Participation In Bike And Walk To School Day

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Golden Apple: Students Learn About Native American History At Schoolcraft Learning Community

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.