DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brandon Bjerknes Court Appearance Rescheduled

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

The former Bemidji Middle School assistant principal charged with federal sex crimes including child pornography did not appear in the Beltrami County Courthouse on July 10 as scheduled.

Brandon Bjerknes’ court appearance has now been rescheduled to August 21.

Brandon Bjerknes

On May 31, Bjerknes was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Announces BMS Asst. Principal Position Hire

Bemidji Middle School Attempted Abduction Made Up By Child

Former BMS Assistant Principal Released From Federal Custody

Updated: Bjerknes Faces Federal Child Pornography Charges

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff And Wife Honored

Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Roberts and his wife Linda, were honored by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association at a ceremony recently
Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff And Wife Honored

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Man Arrested After Garrison Burglary

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Carjacking Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In East-Central Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Minnesota May See End To Measles Outbreak This Month

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Famed Mariucci Arena Changing Its Name

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.