Brandon Bjerknes Court Appearance Rescheduled

The former Bemidji Middle School assistant principal charged with federal sex crimes including child pornography did not appear in the Beltrami County Courthouse on July 10 as scheduled.

Brandon Bjerknes’ court appearance has now been rescheduled to August 21.

On May 31, Bjerknes was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.