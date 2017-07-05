DONATE

Braking The Habit, Speeding Doesn’t Pay

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 5 2017
According to preliminary numbers, speed is a leading contributing factor in Minnesota crashes, contributing to 21 percent of all fatal crashes over the past five years (2012-2016).

As a reminder of the importance of driving the speed limit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) will announce extra speed enforcement on Minnesota roads starting Friday, July 7 and running through July 23.

Speed was a contributing factor in crashes where 92 people died on Minnesota roads in 2016. Speed-related fatalities increased by 18 percent last year compared with 2015.

Speed contributes to an average of 83 deaths each year. Minnesota’s 100 deadliest days on the road are during Memorial Day through Labor Day where speed-related crashes contributed to 109 deaths in the last five years.

To help motorists understand how speeding can be the difference between life and death, the Minnesota State Patrol will demonstrate how long it takes to stop while traveling at different speeds.

 

