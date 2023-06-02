Lakeland PBS

Brainerd’s Woodlore Cider Hosts Police Appreciation Event

Justin OthoudtJun. 1 2023

As a means of honoring law enforcement officers across the state of Minnesota, a special day of appreciation was held at local Brainerd brewery, “Woodlore Cider.”

The event featured free food and beverages for law enforcement officers of the Brainerd Lakes Area as well as a chance for the community to meet face-to-face with those who protect and serve.

“It’s just a time to really reflect and celebrate what law enforcement does every day.” explained Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director, Brain Peters, “It’s great to come up to a place like this where I know law enforcement is appreciated, so it’s just really authentic and nice to be appreciated.”

The event was organized by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association who will also be holding a convention on June 9th through the 12th.

By — Justin Othoudt

