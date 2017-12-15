Brainerd’s Windfall Ensemble To Wrap Up MPR’s Pop Up Classical Series

The Brainerd High School choral ensemble Windfall will wrap up Minnesota Public Radio’s Pop Up Classical season with a performance in Brainerd.

Tomorrow, MPR will host an event at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd full of Christmas spirit and classical music. The idea is to get classical music out of the concert hall and make it accessible to everyone. The local talent will perform a wide range of songs for 30 minutes tomorrow at the mall at 6 p.m.

MPR producer Joseph Trucano is excited to bring classical music to the public in the Brainerd Lakes Area.