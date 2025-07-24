Jul 24, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd’s The Center Recognizes Crow Wing Co. Outstanding Senior Citizens

The Center in Brainerd announced the winners of the Crow Wing County Outstanding Senior Citizen volunteer award on Wednesday. This year, Kathy Reichenbach of Nisswa and Larry Christensen of Brainerd were honored at The Center’s annual picnic.

The award highlights seniors who have made an impact in the community. Reichenbach was honored for her work with organizations like the Red Cross and the Clark Lake Conservation Association, and Christensen frequently works with The Center and Breath of Life Adult Day Service.

“They were nominated by their peers as outstanding volunteers in this area for all the ways they give back to our community,” explained Darcy Walkowiak, The Center’s executive director. “We just enjoy being able to recognize and honor the people who step up and do the hard work of volunteering, and it’s just really inspiring to be a part of that and it helps encourage them to continue to give among our members to encourage their volunteerism as well.”

Both Reichenbach and Christensen were shocked by the recognition, with Christensen saying he didn’t even know he had been nominated.

