Brainerd’s Tautges Named 2025 Gatorade MN Softball POTY, Ms. Softball Finalist

Brainerd softball senior Mya Tautges was named the 2025 Gatorade Minnesota Softball Player of the Year, as well as one of eight Ms. Softball finalists by the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

The St. Thomas commit posted a 17-6 record in the circle this season with a 0.28 ERA, compiling a 0.58 WHIP while striking out 228 batters. From the batter’s box, the six-foot senior had a .480 batting average with nine home runs, 24 RBIs, and 30 runs scored, helping lead the Warriors to the Section 8AAAA title and their first state tournament appearance since 2022.