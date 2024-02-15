Lakeland PBS

Brainerd’s St. Francis Church Holds Ash Wednesday Mass to Mark the Start of Lent

Sammy HolladayFeb. 15 2024

On Wednesday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, there was a big turnout for Mass on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

In many Christian denominations, Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting. It marks the start of the holy season of Lent, which is a preparation for Easter.

Lent commemorates the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert and resisting the temptations of Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, before beginning his teachings. For many denominations of Christianity, especially Catholicism, Lent is a time of reflection.

On Ash Wednesday, those who observe are given an ash cross on their forehead. That symbolizes two things: one’s mortality and repentance.

For Father Scott Padrnos at St. Francis Catholic Church, seeing people come in to get in touch with their faith leaves him optimistic.

The Lenten season lasts six weeks. It is culminated with the Triduum, the three days before Easter Sunday. The Triduum consists of Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. This year, Easter Sunday is on March 31.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Confidence Making a Big Difference for Brainerd Girls’ B-Ball This Season

Brainerd Skiiers Place in Top 30 at High School Nordic Ski State Meet

Brainerd Places 3rd at Girls’ Alpine Ski State Tournament

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice for 6th Straight Win

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.