Brainerd’s St. Francis Church Holds Ash Wednesday Mass to Mark the Start of Lent

On Wednesday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, there was a big turnout for Mass on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

In many Christian denominations, Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting. It marks the start of the holy season of Lent, which is a preparation for Easter.

Lent commemorates the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert and resisting the temptations of Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, before beginning his teachings. For many denominations of Christianity, especially Catholicism, Lent is a time of reflection.

On Ash Wednesday, those who observe are given an ash cross on their forehead. That symbolizes two things: one’s mortality and repentance.

For Father Scott Padrnos at St. Francis Catholic Church, seeing people come in to get in touch with their faith leaves him optimistic.

The Lenten season lasts six weeks. It is culminated with the Triduum, the three days before Easter Sunday. The Triduum consists of Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. This year, Easter Sunday is on March 31.

