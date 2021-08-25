Lakeland PBS

Brainerd’s Sawmill Inn Announces Closure Due to Lack of Staff

Lakeland News — Aug. 24 2021

For more than 100 years, the Sawmill Inn, located in downtown Brainerd, has been open. But late Monday evening, the restaurant took to Facebook to announce they were closing due to lack of staff.

The Facebook post read, ”It is with great sadness to inform you that we have to close the restaurant. We do not have enough staff to continue.” This has been a reoccurring problem in the Brainerd Lakes Region, as many other businesses have had to change their hours of operation simply because they lack workers.

The Sawmill Inn finished their Facebook post by saying, “It’s not that we do not have business to support the people, we do not have people to support the business.”

