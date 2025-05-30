Brainerd’s Knotty Pine Bakery Opening 2nd Location in Nisswa

Knotty Pine Bakery in Brainerd is expanding its reach to Nisswa.

The new location will feature both the bakery and a coffee shop, bringing its standard menu of cookies, cakes, pies to the area while also having new cupcake options making their debut in the near future.

Knotty Pine owner Marie Kirsch first opened the shop at the Brainerd location in 2019, after drawing inspiration from her grandmother’s kitchen in Nisswa during a trip back home from Chicago. Seven years later, she is finally and fully realizing her vision.

“I grew up baking alongside of my grandma in her kitchen in Nisswa,” said Kirsch. “Lots of great memories working with her making cinnamon rolls and having her make chocolate chip pancakes in the morning. Really just trying to capture that feeling of being a part of a warm and inviting environment where you can relax and enjoy some really good food. We’re trying to bring a little bit of that here to our spaces in Brainerd and Nisswa.”

Knotty Pine’s Nisswa location will hold its grand opening Saturday, May 31st from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free cookies while available, giveaways, and live music from Bruce Archer from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.