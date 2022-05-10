Brainerd’s Historic Water Tower Ready to Receive Long-Awaited Renovation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of Brainerd’s most historic landmarks representing the city has been long awaiting renovation, but that process may be getting underway soon.

The Brainerd Water Tower was completed between the summer of 1919 and the winter of 1920, making it just over 100 years old. The water tower is beginning to show its age a little more each and every day, and the Brainerd City Council has approved the funding to replace the roof.

The approved bid to put on a new roof is with Hy-Tech Construction for $385,000. This bid will cover the funding for a new synthetic roof made entirely out of rubber. This roof should last at least 25 years, and if the city council decides to reinforce it with fiber glass, it would last much longer.

The concrete on the structure has started to show water damage, making this new roof project a now-or-never decision. The water tower is a historical landmark to the Brainerd area and now is one of the last historical structures left in the city.

No official date for the construction to begin has been set yet, but it will be discussed at the next City Council meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today