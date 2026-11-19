The Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd is hosting its annual Holiday Open House this Saturday, Nov. 21.

The event will run from 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m. with opportunities to visit open studios for holiday cheer, art enjoyment, and some festive shopping this holiday season. The three-floor building will have pottery classes, a photography studio, art work, and the Cuyuna Rock, Gem and Mineral Society, a club with a scientific and educational interest in the study of earth sciences.

“We prepare probably starting at least a couple, few months ahead,” said Tracy Miller, owner of Tracy Miller Fine Art. “That means they can expect wonderful handmade gifts, everything from handmade jewelry to rocks to paintings, three-dimensional pieces, fiber art. It’s a nice wide range, and I’m looking forward to people discovering some new stuff.”

Information on future events can be found on the Franklin Arts Center Events page on Facebook.