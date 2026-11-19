Nov 18, 2026 | By: Victor Sepulveda
Brainerd’s Franklin Arts Center To Host Annual Holiday Open House
The Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd is hosting its annual Holiday Open House this Saturday, Nov. 21.
The event will run from 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m. with opportunities to visit open studios for holiday cheer, art enjoyment, and some festive shopping this holiday season. The three-floor building will have pottery classes, a photography studio, art work, and the Cuyuna Rock, Gem and Mineral Society, a club with a scientific and educational interest in the study of earth sciences.
“We prepare probably starting at least a couple, few months ahead,” said Tracy Miller, owner of Tracy Miller Fine Art. “That means they can expect wonderful handmade gifts, everything from handmade jewelry to rocks to paintings, three-dimensional pieces, fiber art. It’s a nice wide range, and I’m looking forward to people discovering some new stuff.”
Information on future events can be found on the Franklin Arts Center Events page on Facebook.