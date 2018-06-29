Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd’s Downtown Destination Challenge Kicks Off For Second Year

Nathan Green
Jun. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

Community members and local business owners in gathered this evening to kick off the second annual Destination Downtown Business Challenge, a $50,000 contest to bring a new local business to downtown Brainerd. Our newest reporter Rachel Johnson has more.

The winner of the contest will be announced November 15th at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s annual event.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Culver’s In Baxter Hosts Eighth Annual Dairy Days

Brainerd Water Tower Artwork on Display Throughout Downtown

Brainerd Restoration Leads Crowdfunding Campaign for Downtown Brainerd

Destination Downtown Plants New Growth For Brainerd With Purple Fern Bath Co.

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Swimmers Head To Special Olympics In Seattle

A few of Bemidji’s finest swimmers are heading to Seattle this week to compete in the Special Olympics. Parker Bruns and Shawn Keifer have been
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Swimmers Head To Special Olympics In Seattle

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Roundabout Construction Begins On Division St. In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Old & New Traditions At The Water Carnival

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Fishing Tips: Releasing Fish

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Essentia Health in Baxter Opens 20,000 Square Foot Expansion

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.