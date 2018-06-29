Brainerd’s Downtown Destination Challenge Kicks Off For Second Year
Community members and local business owners in gathered this evening to kick off the second annual Destination Downtown Business Challenge, a $50,000 contest to bring a new local business to downtown Brainerd. Our newest reporter Rachel Johnson has more.
The winner of the contest will be announced November 15th at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s annual event.
