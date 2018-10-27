Brainerd’s Destination Downtown Has Its Three Finalists

A competition that started with 73 small business ideas is now down to three. Brainerd’s Destination Downtown contest offers one small business owner a prize package worth $50,000 to open up shop in downtown Brainerd.

The three finalists are Knotty Pine Bakery, a bakery owned by Marie Kirsch who currently runs her operation out of her home kitchen. Next is Mark Neisheim, who currently owns the Wings Cafe at the Brainerd airport, but is looking to bring a similar food spot to downtown. Finally, is BluPaisley Boutique owned by Lindsay Topp, a clothing and accessory store located in Nisswa looking to open a second location.

The winner of Brainerd’s destination downtown will be announced at the Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, November 15th.