Lakeland PBS

Brainerd’s Destination Downtown Coalition Looking to Bring Iconic Artistic Feature Downtown

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 14 2020

If you’ve ever driven through the Brainerd area, you have probably encountered a statue of Paul Bunyan’s famed partner, Babe the Blue Ox.

The Blue Ox fixtures have become a unique artistic element in the region for many years, and now Brenda Billman-Arndt, the President of Brainerd’s Destination Downtown Coalition, is hoping to add one more Babe to the mix in downtown Brainerd.

Billman-Arndt believes this is an opportunity to gain not only a fun but meaningful feature in a downtown area, as it will showcase a local artist’s work for the final product.

The fundraising drive begins tomorrow for the statue. To learn more about how to donate, you can visit the Destination Downtown website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

“Safe Exchange Zone” Provides Safe Location for Child Custody and E-commerce Exchanges

Renovations Being Made to Brainerd’s Rotary Riverside Park

Brainerd Public Library Offering Computer Use and “Grab and Go” Services

CLC Performing Arts Center Bringing Outdoor Movies to the Community

Latest Stories

"Safe Exchange Zone" Provides Safe Location for Child Custody and E-commerce Exchanges

Posted on Aug. 15 2020

Bemidji City Council Discusses Recent Election Results

Posted on Aug. 15 2020

Baxter Vice-Mayor Stepping Down After 13 Years as Councilman

Posted on Aug. 15 2020

Census Takers Now Visiting Homes of Those Who Haven't Yet Responded to 2020 Census

Posted on Aug. 15 2020

Donors Turn Out For Blood Drive at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Posted on Aug. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.