Brainerd’s Destination Downtown Coalition Looking to Bring Iconic Artistic Feature Downtown
If you’ve ever driven through the Brainerd area, you have probably encountered a statue of Paul Bunyan’s famed partner, Babe the Blue Ox.
The Blue Ox fixtures have become a unique artistic element in the region for many years, and now Brenda Billman-Arndt, the President of Brainerd’s Destination Downtown Coalition, is hoping to add one more Babe to the mix in downtown Brainerd.
Billman-Arndt believes this is an opportunity to gain not only a fun but meaningful feature in a downtown area, as it will showcase a local artist’s work for the final product.
The fundraising drive begins tomorrow for the statue. To learn more about how to donate, you can visit the Destination Downtown website.
