Feb 16, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Brainerd’s Baird Finishes 4th at State Nordic Ski, Grillo Takes 3rd in Alpine

Brainerd took home some hardware from both the Nordic and alpine skiing state meets at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Girls’ Nordic skier Annelise Baird finished first in the freestyle skate and finished fourth in the classic pursuit for a fourth-place overall finish as an individual. It’s the senior’s first top-five finish at state, which helped the Lady Warriors to a 10th-place finish as a team. The Brainerd boys finished ninth as a team.

In alpine skiing, Piper Grillo brought home the bronze for the Warriors. The junior improved 15 spots after finishing 18th at last year’s state meet.

