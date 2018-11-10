Brainerd Zonta Club Hosts Annual Christmas House

The recent snowfall has put Christmas on many people’s minds, and that’s especially the case for the Zonta Club of Brainerd. The club debuted their annual Christmas House Friday night, a unique log cabin home decorated for the Christmas holiday by over 25 local designers and small businesses.

The money raised from ticket sales to the Christmas House goes to benefit area scholarships, PORT Girls Group Home, and the Women’s Center. The Zonta Club has a goal of inspiring and empowering women across the world through service and advocacy.

The Zonta Christmas House will run Saturday from 9 AM until 4 PM. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.