Brainerd Youth Center Discusses Impact of Donations from Give to the Max Day

Give to the Max Day, an annual statewide holiday of giving that took place this past Thursday, has been providing thousands of organizations and schools across Minnesota with funding through donations. One of those organizations in the Brainerd area told Lakeland News about how important those donations are to them.

Give to the Max Day was created back in 2009 and has raised over $250 million over the holidays for 13 years. Out of the thousands of organizations the holiday supports, 39% of them rely on Give to the Max Day as their primary fundraising campaign.

TheShop, a youth center in Brainerd, is one of many local organizations that participated in this year’s Give to the Max Day with the hopes of reaching their goal to continue supporting their mission.

In addition, TheShop is a food shelf where anyone that needs food can come get some with no questions asked. They also provide food, activities, and lesson talks for all its youth.

This year, over $34 million was raised for over 6,400 organizations in Give to the Max Day.

More information on TheShop can be found on their website.

