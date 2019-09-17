Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd YMCA Named 2019 Outstanding Nonprofit Of The Year

Sep. 17 2019

A nonprofit organization in the Brainerd area was surprised today with the announcement that they have been named 2019 Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

Brainerd Community Action recognized the Brainerd Family YMCA and executive director Shane Riffle as the 2019 Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year for their positive impact on the region and for improving the overall quality of life for the community. Other criteria for the award include effective fundraising and resource development, solid financial management, and active involvement by the director, staff, board members, and constituents.

“Whether it’s inside “The Y” or outside in the community, we’re doing such great things for kids and families and seniors. It’s nice to be recognized that we really are delivering on our promises to lift people up, make sure that everyone can belong,” said Brainerd YMCA Executive Director Shane Riffle. “So it’s proud for me, but I’ve got to say, it’s the staff and our members and our volunteers that really make it happen. That’s where the magic is.”

The Brainerd YMCA will officially be recognized at the Distinguished Service Awards on October 24.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Glen Gustafson Awarded Brainerd 2019 Citizen Of The Year

Crow Wing Energized Launches “One Vegetable One Community” At Crow Wing County Fair

Brainerd Youth Business “Sports 4 Life” Officially Open To The Public

Brainerd Community Action Heads Into Busy Summer Season With New Director

Latest Story

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Beats Bemidji In 5 Sets

Posted on Sep. 17 2019

Latest Stories

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Beats Bemidji In 5 Sets

Posted on Sep. 17 2019

Bemidji Girls Soccer Takes Win Over Crookston

Posted on Sep. 17 2019

Grand Rapids Girls Soccer Takes Loss Against Proctor

Posted on Sep. 17 2019

BSU Soccer Falls in NCAA Rematch Against Central Missouri

Posted on Sep. 17 2019

BSU Breaks Ground For New Hagg-Sauer Building

Posted on Sep. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.