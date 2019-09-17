Brainerd YMCA Named 2019 Outstanding Nonprofit Of The Year

A nonprofit organization in the Brainerd area was surprised today with the announcement that they have been named 2019 Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

Brainerd Community Action recognized the Brainerd Family YMCA and executive director Shane Riffle as the 2019 Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year for their positive impact on the region and for improving the overall quality of life for the community. Other criteria for the award include effective fundraising and resource development, solid financial management, and active involvement by the director, staff, board members, and constituents.

“Whether it’s inside “The Y” or outside in the community, we’re doing such great things for kids and families and seniors. It’s nice to be recognized that we really are delivering on our promises to lift people up, make sure that everyone can belong,” said Brainerd YMCA Executive Director Shane Riffle. “So it’s proud for me, but I’ve got to say, it’s the staff and our members and our volunteers that really make it happen. That’s where the magic is.”

The Brainerd YMCA will officially be recognized at the Distinguished Service Awards on October 24.