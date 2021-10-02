Brainerd YMCA Hosting Anniversary Celebration at Camp Vanasek

Click to print (Opens in new window)

To celebrate 135 years in the Brainerd Lakes Area, the Brainerd Family YMCA is hosting a family event this weekend.

The event will be held at Camp Vanasek on Saturday, Oct. 2 with the theme of “Back to the Future”. The YCMA came up with the theme to reflect on the impact they’ve had over the years while also looking ahead to the future.

The event runs from 2 PM to 5 PM. Brainerd Family YMCA CEO Shane Riffle says there will be an announcement at 4 PM about future plans the Y has.

