Brainerd YMCA Holds Healthy Kids Day

Saturday was Healthy Kids Day, as the YMCA in Brainerd had a free day of fun for kids throughout the community.

“We’re doing it for the first time here at the YMCA,” says Brainerd YMCA program director Zach Johnson. “We’re just trying to get the community together so the kids can find some different activates to do to keep healthy.”

The event is held by the YMCA to encourage kids to stay active throughout the summer, as mandatory gym classes and physical activity during the school year ends.

“It helps out with their school learning when they get back to school, it keeps their brains ready, and if you can stay active, obviously you’re going to keep building and growing as a person,” says Johnson.

The event was one of ten throughout Minnesota and hundreds throughout the country.