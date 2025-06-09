Brainerd YMCA Holding Summer Food Program for Children

The Brainerd Family YMCA is running their summer youth food program for the fourth year in a row.

Every Monday from now until August 25th, families with children 18 years old and younger will be able to pick up one box per child containing five meals for the week. Parents must have their children with them to be able to obtain the food.

The Brainerd Family YMCA started this program in 2021 to ensure that no child went hungry while they were out of school.

“The goal of it was to make sure that kids who are now out of school, and don’t go back to school and really rely on those food programs that the schools offer to get meals, are able to get meals throughout the summer, and to make it easier on parents, too, who don’t want to have to choose between paying a bill and feeding their children,” said Jessica Erickson, Brainerd Family YMCA COO.

Families picking up meals can stop by the YMCA on Mondays until August 25th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. A menu for this summer can be found here.