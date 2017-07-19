DONATE

Brainerd Yearbook Adviser Relieved From Duties

Clayton Castle
Jul. 18 2017
It’s almost time to gear up for the upcoming school year in Brainerd, but Brainerd High School art teacher Joe Wagner will be serving in one less role – he was relieved of his duties as yearbook adviser as a result of the threatening comments made in the yearbook last school year by a student towards President Donald Trump.

10 directives were laid out in a letter given to Mr. Wagner, which also made mention of other inappropriate comments made in the yearbook towards President Trump such as “I feel like Donald is very racist and sexist and doesn’t care to give people a chance before knowing them, “and “Trump is racist, sexist, and basically okay with rapists. Do you really want that to represent America?”

The letter also states that despite over 60% of Brainerd High School students support the President, there was only one favorable comment of President Trump in the yearbook.

Superintendent Larson says the discipline handed down was a result of the thorough investigation by the district, which is now complete. Larson also says that this situation is not reflective of the values and standards that the district holds.

While the district investigation in complete, there is still no word on the status of the Secret Service investigation.

