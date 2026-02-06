Brainerd Wrestling Hard at Work Preparing for Section Play

It’s section wrestling time, and Brainerd looks poised to make its presence known in this year’s tournaments. According to the Guillotine, the boys are ranked seventh in Class AAA, while the girls are ranked sixth in the whole state.

On the boys’ side, the Warriors have three different wrestlers ranked individually: William Dircks, four-time state entrant Easton Dircks, and Tyce Faber, another returning state entrant. Head Coach Andy Pickar has helped lead the Warriors to regular season wins against reigning Section 8AAA champs Bemidji as well as perennial powerhouse Willmar, two teams the squad knows stands between them and the program’s first state appearance in over 30 years.

“I’d say the biggest thing is just getting points where we need points,” said 160 lb. senior wrestler Lukas Lind.“When it comes down to the big teams, those little moments, even just a simple point saves the dual or can be the deciding factor of a dual.”

“It’s going to come down to a lot of lineup, how we match up with them, getting a good warm-up in, being ready to go, and I think that we can beat any of them,” added 152 lb. senior wrestler Easton Dircks.

The girls are 15-5 on the season so far and also have three different wrestlers individually ranked in Anilyse Bundy, Holly Bergin, and Ariana Pickar, who placed fourth individually at the state tournament last year. It’s only the Lady Warriors’ fifth season as a program, but they’re poised to take the reins on Section 8.

“I think our team’s going to do really good and I’d say our biggest improvement is definitely having more coaches that push us harder and make us better,” Brainerd Girls’ 142 lb. Senior Wrestler Ari Halbert said.

“When you step on the mat, you have to have an ego,” Brainerd Girls’ 155 lb. Senior Wrestler Chloe Patrick said. “You have to believe that you are the best one on the mat no matter what. When you step on the mat, you may have beaten them before, you may have lost to them before—that doesn’t mean anything. Every time you step onto the mat, it’s a new match and anything can happen.”

The boys earned the first seed for 8AAA sections and will host St. Cloud this upcoming Wednesday, Feb. 11. Girls’ Section 8 individual wrestling began Friday night in Sartell and will finish on Saturday.