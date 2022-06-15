Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Women Who Died in Truck Accident Has Been Identified

Emma HudziakJun. 15 2022

Brainerd women who died yesterday following an accident that involved a pickup truck has been identified as 33-year-old, Katie Marie Yaunick.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on June 13th, 2022 around 6:56 p.m. deputies had responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 13519 Thompson Road, Brainerd.

Reports stated that when officers arrived on scene, they learned that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it struck both Yaunick and a horse walking west along the shoulder of the road.

Officers reported that both Yaunick and the horse were dead on scene. It was also reported, that Yaunick had lived on Thompson Road close to where the accident took place.

The driver of the pickup truck has also been identified as 44-year-old, Matthew Richard Dircks of Brainerd. Sheriff Goddard reported that Dircks told officers that he was driving back home at the time of the accident. Dircks had zero injuries.

This accident is currently under further investigation by both the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s were assisted by Brainerd Fire, North Ambulance, Zone 1 First Responders, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

By — Emma Hudziak

