Brainerd Women Robbed At Walmart In Baxter

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 31 2020

A Brainerd woman was a victim of a robbery at a Walmart store in Baxter yesterday at about 11:45 a.m when a man ripped her purse off of her shoulder in the parking lot.

Officers were dispatched to the store after a report of a male suspect who had ripped the women’s purse off of her shoulder, near her vehicle, while she was putting away her items.

The suspect then jumped into the passenger side of a white sedan and left the scene. The suspect is described as a tall, African American male.

Walmart staff were able to provide officers with video of the incident and Baxter investigators and St.Cloud Police Department are working to identify the suspect.

The Baxter Police Department wants to remind people to be conscious of their surroundings and always be aware of your personal items.

The victim was not injured in the attack and no arrest have been made.

