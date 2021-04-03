Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Woman Releasing Debut Book About Minnesota’s Northwoods

Nick UrsiniApr. 2 2021

“One Hundred Things to Do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die” is the debut book from Brainerd resident Julie Jo Larson. The book contains activities like places to eat and museums to visit.

When Larson started writing the book, she wanted to provide options for different people.

“That’s not my thing, but I think it would be a visitor or someone else’s thing,” Larson said.

On top of having a 120-word limit for each place to visit, Larson also had the challenge of narrowing her list down to 100 places.

“There is so many things that did not make it into the book,” said Larson. “I could have filled two or three books to be honest.”

Anyone purchasing the book on Larson’s website will get a signed copy and a discount on it. Larson will also begin signing books at various locations in the Brainerd Lakes Area. For a list of dates and times of book signings, click here.

