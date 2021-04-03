Brainerd Woman Releasing Debut Book About Minnesota’s Northwoods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“One Hundred Things to Do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die” is the debut book from Brainerd resident Julie Jo Larson. The book contains activities like places to eat and museums to visit.

When Larson started writing the book, she wanted to provide options for different people.

“That’s not my thing, but I think it would be a visitor or someone else’s thing,” Larson said.

On top of having a 120-word limit for each place to visit, Larson also had the challenge of narrowing her list down to 100 places.

“There is so many things that did not make it into the book,” said Larson. “I could have filled two or three books to be honest.”

Anyone purchasing the book on Larson’s website will get a signed copy and a discount on it. Larson will also begin signing books at various locations in the Brainerd Lakes Area. For a list of dates and times of book signings, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today