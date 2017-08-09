Brainerd Woman Injured In Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd woman was injured and sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Highway 371 in Brainerd.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jodi P. Imgrund, 42 was southbound on Highway 371 near Buffalo Hills Lane East, when Imgrund attempted to avoid hitting a semitrailer shortly before 6:00pm Saturday.
The state patrol reports that it was raining and the roadways were wet when Imgrund attempted to slow down on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle and laid the motorcycle down.
Officers say Imgrund was wearing a helmet and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries.
