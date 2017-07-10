Brainerd Woman Injured In Bemidji Crash
A 31-year-old woman was injured on Saturday afternoon after a car crash in Bemidji, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Martha Pink, 31, of Brainerd, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe along Highway 71 in Bemidji when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a chain-linked fence shortly after 5:30 P.M. on Saturday.
Pink was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A 1-year-old child was also in the car at the time of the crash but was not injured.
