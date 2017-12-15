Brainerd Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building
A thirty-three year old woman was injured after driving her van into a building at the corner of Oak St. and 13th Ave on Wednesday around noon.
Shauna Leeann Pearson was transported by North Memorial to Essentia Health-St.Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for minor to moderate injuries.
The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash.
