Brainerd Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 15 2017
A thirty-three year old woman was injured after driving her van into a building at the corner of Oak St. and 13th Ave on Wednesday around noon.

Shauna Leeann Pearson was transported by North Memorial to Essentia Health-St.Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for minor to moderate injuries.

The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash.

