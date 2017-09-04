Brainerd Woman Injured After A Crash Involving A Deer

A Brainerd woman was injured after swerving to miss a deer east of Pillager on Friday evening.

Ruth Hallin, 58, was driving eastbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when she swerved her 2000 Volkswagon Passat to miss a deer, left the roadway, and rolled.

Hallin was taken to Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries.

Hallin was wearing her seat belt and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.