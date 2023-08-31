Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Woman Escapes Vehicle As Car Caught Fire in Drive-Thru Lane.

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2023

A scary situation for a woman in Brainerd today who escaped unharmed today after her vehicle caught on frie while in a coffee shops drive-through lane.

Firefighters responded to the scene on 2nd Avenue and Washington St. around 7:15 this evening, when a woman who was in the Starbucks drive-through noticed her car was smoking.

The woman whose car caught on fire told our reporter at the scene that while she didn’t wish to speak on camera that she was okay, but in shock…

