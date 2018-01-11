Brainerd Woman Escapes Fire With Help From Neighbors

One Brainerd woman is safe after escaping a fire by breaking out a window with help from neighbors that reported the fire.

On Tuesday just before 7 p.m. the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of an attic fire on the 200 block of Highland Scenic Road in Brainerd.

Once fire crews arrived, the fire in the kitchen was quickly extinguished and some overhaul was performed to make sure the fire didn’t extend into the attic.

The single female was transported by North Ambulance for injuries sustained from crawling through the window and smoke inhalation.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes says the female was extremely fortunate that her neighbor was able to help her escape the smoke from the fire.

The cause of the fire was from an unattended use of the stove. Chief Holmes is using this time to remind everyone to make sure if you have something on the stove top to stay in the kitchen, make sure stove top is clear of combustibles around it and make sure all smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors are working.