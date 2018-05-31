Brainerd Woman Dies In Three-Car Crash

A Brainerd woman is dead as a result of a three-car early morning crash.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports emergency services responded to a crash on County Road 2 near the intersection of Thesing Road in Daggett Brook Township. The crash was reported to dispatch at 4:31 this morning.

Initial reports indicated a head-on crash, followed by a third car striking one of the cars involved in the head-on crash. One of the cars caught on fire and burned. The area of the crash had very little visibility due to the fog.

The driver of one of the cars, a 21-year-old woman from Brainerd, was pronounced dead on the scene. Another driver was taken by ambulance to Essentia Hospital with critical injuries. The third driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation. The names of those involved are being held pending notification of family members.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brainerd Police Department, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, the Pierz Fire Department, North Ambulance, First Responders and the Minnesota State Patrol.