Brainerd Woman Dies in Fatal Accident

Mary BalstadJun. 14 2022

A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.

Upon arrival to the scene, officials determined that the victim was deceased. The crash is currently under investigation.

By — Mary Balstad

