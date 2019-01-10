Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Woman Dies From Injuries After Clothes Catch On Fire

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 10 2019
A Brainerd woman died Saturday, January 5 from injuries she sustained from a burning incident the day before.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, 78-year-old Janet Fraune died due to complications from thermal injuries she sustained when her clothes caught on fire while she was burning garbage.

The sheriff’s office was called to the 13000 block of Highway 210 in Brainerd on Friday, January 4. Fraune was transported by air care to a Minneapolis hospital where she later died.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

