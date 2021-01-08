Brainerd Woman Dead After Being Hit By Truck in Onamia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 72-year-old Brainerd woman has died after being hit by a truck in a convenience store parking lot Thursday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Super Stop parking lot in Onamia when the truck hit Gloria May Rosekrans as she was walking out of the store.

Rosekrans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year old Brenda Lee Beaulieu was driving the pickup at the time of the crash. Beaulieu had two passengers in the truck, a 12-year old boy and a 12-year old girl. They were all treated at the Mille Lacs Health Care System Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident report says alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

