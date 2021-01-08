Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Woman Dead After Being Hit By A Truck In Onamia

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 8 2021

A 72-year-old Brainerd woman is now dead after being hit by a truck in a convenient store parking lot yesterday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Super Stop parking lot in Onamia when the truck hit the woman as she was walking out of the store.

The pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries is known as Gloria May Rosekrans, 72 of Brainerd and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet is known as 69-year old Brenda Lee Beaulieu. There were also two other passengers, who were both 12 years old. They were all treated at the Mille Lacs Health Care System Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol reported that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

