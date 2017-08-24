Brainerd Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into The Mississippi

A Brainerd women is now is custody after driving a car off the road and into the Mississippi River on Tuesday night.

Laura Nicole Fautsch,31 was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures but was not injured in the incident. Fautsch was arrested for fourth degree DWI.

The Brainerd Police Department initially received a report of a person jumping off of the bridge but once officials arrived they realized it was actually a vehicle that had plunged into the river.

Chief McQuiston told Lakeland News that Fautsch was heading west bound on Laurel St. when the car veered to the right of the road, appeared to drive through the front yard of the Brainerd Fire Department before going into the river.

Fautsch was the only occupant in the car during the incident.