Brainerd Woman Accused of Soliciting Child She Was Coaching

A 21-year-old Brainerd woman is facing two felony charges for soliciting a child she was coaching on a traveling basketball team.

According to court documents, Clara Meyer is accused of sending sexually explicit texts and nude photographs to the girl, who is 15. Mayer is charged with one count of Solicit Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct and one count of Distribute Via Electronic Communication Material That Relates or Describes Sexual Conduct.

Meyer has been released from custody after posting $20,000 bond with conditions. Her initial appearance in court was scheduled for this past Monday, and an omnibus hearing is set for December 30th.

The girl told investigators Meyer is her traveling basketball coach. She says the two were attracted to each other and are in a relationship but both knew it was illegal.

Investigators discovered nude photographs from both the girl and the coach were exchanged electronically.

The girl is a resident of Hubbard County, but the criminal complaint does not specify where Meyer was coaching at.