Brainerd Water Tower Supporters Given Two Years To Raise Money For Restoration

The Brainerd Water Tower has been given a date for supporters to raise funds to hopefully save and restore it.

Supporters will be given exactly two years to raise $3 million for the project. The future of the water tower was brought into question last month after stucco began falling from its exterior. Brainerd City Council members all want to save the structure, and on Monday, they even voted unanimously to back a resolution that stipulates four measures to potentially save the water tower.

The exact date given to supporters is August 6th, 2020.