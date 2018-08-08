Brainerd Water Tower Supporters Given Two Years To Raise Money For Restoration
The Brainerd Water Tower has been given a date for supporters to raise funds to hopefully save and restore it.
Supporters will be given exactly two years to raise $3 million for the project. The future of the water tower was brought into question last month after stucco began falling from its exterior. Brainerd City Council members all want to save the structure, and on Monday, they even voted unanimously to back a resolution that stipulates four measures to potentially save the water tower.
The exact date given to supporters is August 6th, 2020.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
https://www.gofundme.com/w5rhm-babe-ruth-world-series... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More