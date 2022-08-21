Brainerd Water Tower Roof Renovations to Start in September

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The restoration of Brainerd’s historic water tower will begin soon with the construction of a new roof.

The water tower has served as the city’s landmark for over 100 years. Construction on the new roof will begin at the start of September, with Hy-Tec Construction undertaking the operation.

The roof alone will cost $364,000, but most of that money has been paid for through grants given by the city and by the Minnesota Historical Society, with the rest of the funds coming from the Brainerd Water Tower Committee’s public fund. The committee believes that the historical landmark deserves the attention due to its prominence in the city as a whole.

“If you think of Brainerd, you think of Brainerd as the water tower,” said Paul Skogen, Brainerd Water Tower Committee Chair. “And so, we’re hoping to preserve that – not hoping, we have taken steps to preserve that water tower so it is as being a symbol of the city of Brainerd.”

If you want to learn more about efforts to restore the water tower, or if you would like to support those efforts directly, you can visit the Brainerd Water Tower Committee’s website for more information on restoration efforts and upcoming fundraising events.

