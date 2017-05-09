Brainerd Water Boil Order Lifted After 27 Hours
The water boil order that was announced by the Brainerd Public Utilities on Sunday evening was lifted late Monday evening after 27 hours, shortly before 9:00 P.M.
The order was put in place at 6:25 P.M. on Sunday evening after a water main break caused low water pressure throughout the system.
While the chances of infectious bacteria such as E.Coli spreading into the water system was highly unlikely, BPU put the order in place as a precaution.
Water is now safe to drink and cook with.
