Brainerd Warriors Set For Section Finals Against Alexandria
When there’s snow on the field, you know what that means: section finals football. For the Brainerd Warriors, they have the honor of hosting the Section 8AAAAA finals at home. Lakeland News’ Clayton Castle talked with Head Coach Ron Stolski and a couple of players to preview the match-up against Alexandria.
UPDATE: Game time has been moved up to 5:00 P.M. on Friday night.
