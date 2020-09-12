Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Warriors Girls Tennis Starting Out Strong

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 11 2020

There seems to be nothing that can slow down the undefeated Brainerd Warriors girls tennis program right now, who are not only winning but dominating.

The Warriors have won four of their first five matches this season via shutout, and Head Coach Lisa Salo believes the key to her team’s fast start has been how they have prepared for the season since day one. Coach Salo explained that they have been attacking each practice with incredible enthusiasm and focusing on taking their individual game to the next level.

Setting the tone for this Brainerd team is the number one singles player, Kate Kurtzman, who feels the reasoning behind not only her personal undefeated start in match play but also the team’s overall dominance comes from a sense of urgency due to a season that hung in the balance all summer long.

Coach Salo said that her team has one goal in mind: to keep improving each day you get a chance to step on the court. It certainly appears that mindset will help guide this Warriors program on a championship path.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Pine River Car Accident

Bemidji Girls Tennis Stays Undefeated with Win Over Willmar

Brainerd Girls Tennis Sweeps St. Cloud Apollo

Fundraiser to Save Historic Brainerd Water Tower Set for Late September

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Welcoming Communities

Posted on Jul. 3 2020

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Lakeland Currents: Rosenmeier Forum

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

Minnesota Roadside Attractions

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

RE: KAWE - Celebrating 40 Years

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.