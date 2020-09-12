Brainerd Warriors Girls Tennis Starting Out Strong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There seems to be nothing that can slow down the undefeated Brainerd Warriors girls tennis program right now, who are not only winning but dominating.

The Warriors have won four of their first five matches this season via shutout, and Head Coach Lisa Salo believes the key to her team’s fast start has been how they have prepared for the season since day one. Coach Salo explained that they have been attacking each practice with incredible enthusiasm and focusing on taking their individual game to the next level.

Setting the tone for this Brainerd team is the number one singles player, Kate Kurtzman, who feels the reasoning behind not only her personal undefeated start in match play but also the team’s overall dominance comes from a sense of urgency due to a season that hung in the balance all summer long.

Coach Salo said that her team has one goal in mind: to keep improving each day you get a chance to step on the court. It certainly appears that mindset will help guide this Warriors program on a championship path.