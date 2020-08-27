Brainerd Warriors Girls Soccer Preparing for Championship Run
The Brainerd Warriors girls soccer team will get a chance to continue building what has become a powerhouse program this fall. The Warriors have become a force the last four seasons in the Central Lakes Conference, and the journey to extend an incredible 30-game in-conference winning streak begins Thursday night.
It was a summer unlike any other for Grant Gmeinder, who is in his eighth season as head coach. An entire pre-season of preparation was completed by his program, with no knowledge of whether or not there would even be a fall season.
When Governor Tim Walz gave the green light for high school soccer to proceed with a shortened fall schedule, Coach Gmeinder was both excited and proud of a team that had never let the unprecedented distraction get in the way of being as ready as possible to compete.
An 11-game schedule with in-conference games only begins Thursday night at Fergus Falls, and the Warriors appear more than ready to add to an already impressive championship resume.