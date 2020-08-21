Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Warriors Boys Soccer Team Hopeful for Another Winning Season

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 21 2020

The Brainerd Warriors boys soccer team prepared all summer long for the unknown as their season remained in limbo due to the pandemic.

When Governor Tim Walz did indeed approved a shortened season – with two less regular season games and undetermined post-season play – head coach Tom Grausam said that he was thrilled for his boys to just get the chance to go out and compete again.

Now that the Warriors do have a season to compete in this fall, their attention shifts to winning on the field. Last year’s team went further than any Brainerd boys soccer team before, as they advanced all the way to the sectional final.

Coach Grausam will now lean on his experienced senior class to lead the team to the ultimate goal: a state championship.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

