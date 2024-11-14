Nov 15, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Warrior Karley Dunham Signs with BSU Volleyball

Another area athlete joining the BSU ranks is Brainerd girls’ volleyball senior Karley Dunham.

She’s a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball, and golf, but Dunham has played volleyball since she was in third grade and decided playing for the Beavers’ squad was the best fit, for reasons both on and off the court.

“There’s a lake, that’s nice, and it just kind of felt like home,” said Dunham with a laugh. “It felt similar to Brainerd. It’s not too far, and the coaches and teammates were all welcoming and just like, I practiced with them once and just kind of the culture and practicing was really fun. I’m excited for school actually, because I’m majoring in biochemistry, so I’m excited for that. But it’s also probably not going to be that fun and I’m just excited to like travel with the team and go kind of all over the Midwest and like play different schools and just the whole experience of being a collegiate athlete.”

