Brainerd Warrior Football Fighting Through Pandemic Setback

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 7 2020

Jason Freed is in his first season as head coach of the Brainerd Warriors football program, and it is safe to say that not many rookie coaches have had to face the challenges that await this season.

The Minnesota State High School League Board voted on Tuesday to push back both the football and volleyball seasons to the spring semester. There will be Friday night lights this year, but those adrenaline-filled evenings will now take place in the month of March.

In a season that will be full of firsts, Coach Freed is now tasked with learning how to build a winning culture in a season unlike any before it.

