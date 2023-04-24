Brainerd Walleye Alliance Holds Annual Banquet Fundraiser to Support Fishing for All

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Walleye Alliance, based in the Brainerd Lakes Area, held their annual fundraiser last week to help support their work in ensuring future generations have the same fishing opportunities.

At Thursday’s event, the community was educated about what the Walleye Alliance does and heard about lake access and fishing regulations. Other presentations discussed how aquatic invasive species were impacting walleye fishing, and how small fry fish can’t survive with zebra mussels taking nutrients out of the water.

The Brainerd Lakes Area has high fishing pressure, and the money made at Walleye Alliance events goes back into making stay at a high fishing capacity. As some places need stocking, the DNR uses fishery surveys and a managing process to find out what areas need to be stocked the most.

With over 200 people in attendance, the banquet raised nearly $10,000. Proceeds will go toward restocking fisheries and lakes with walleye and support youth fishing activities.

